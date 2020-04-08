UAW and Region 2B Director Richard Rankin has resigns from regional director position

Rankin’s resignation was a personal decision and does not reflect an admission of any kind.

TOLEDO, Ohio — UAW and Region 2B Director, Richard Rankin has resigned from his position as Regional Director.

Rankin has also resigned as an employee of the International Union.

A joint statement from the UAW and Rankin says, the union has reached a resolution that includes withdrawing with prejudice the Article 30 charges.

The press release said that Rankin’s resignation was a personal decision and does not reflect an admission of any kind.

In addition the press release says that Rankin is proud of the work that he has performed advocating for workplace rights of men and women in Region 2B over two decades in various UAW leadership positions.