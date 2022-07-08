U-Haul truck crashes into pedestrians after Cleveland Puerto Rican festival

CLEVELAND — A U-Haul truck struck multiple pedestrians following Cleveland's Puerto Rican festival on Sunday night.
The incident took place at Seymour Ave and Fulton Rd.
Witnesses on the scene told 3News' Lydia Esparra that the truck hit two or three women while people were cleaning up following the parade. The witness said that they saw two women with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Please stick with 3News for the latest.
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
