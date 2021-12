Findlay Police Department responded to the incident at a Circle K early Sunday Morning

FINDLAY, Ohio — According to Findlay Police Department, two women were assaulted at the Circle K located on Crystal Ave. early Sunday morning.

The two women were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the victims is unknown.

27-year-old Dominic Passmore and 23-year-old Dekeila Passmore were taken into custody at the scene and being held at the Hancock County Justice Center for felonious assault and assault.