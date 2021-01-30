x
Two women flown to hospital after being thrown from car in Seneca County crash

The 31-year-old driver lost control of the car while driving at a high rate of speed down a hill on Laramie Rd. according to OSHP.
Two women had to be flown to the hospital with serious injuries after being thrown from a car in Pleasant Township in Seneca County on Saturday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Jaime Frum, from Orrville, was driving at a high rate of speed going down a hill on Lamalie Road around 9:40 a.m. when she lost control of the car.

OSHP says the car went off the right side of the road when Ms. Frum overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail and bridge abutment before going airborne.

Frum’s car then jumped the creek and turned over.

OSHP says Frum and her passenger, 18-year-old Brianna Smith, from Wooster, were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Neither were wearing seatbelts.

Both women had to be flown by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

