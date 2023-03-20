Two Toledo police officers sustain injuries in separate incidents

Both officers sustained minor injuries while attempting to make arrests over St. Patrick's Day weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of a suspect's name.

Two police officers with the Toledo Police Department received minor injuries while trying to make two separate arrests over the weekend.

The first incident was on Friday when TPD received a call at 11:39 a.m. about an assault in progress involving a male with a hammer at the Circle K gas station located on Haverhill Drive near Berdan Avenue in west Toledo.

When TPD arrived, two officers made contact with the suspect, Joshua Betts, 38, and another male who were still being disorderly in the parking lot and causing patrons outside to run inside the store.

During his arrest, Betts resisted both officers and was then tased by one of the officers, according to a police report. The officer sustained a minor injury during the struggle and arrest when one of his taser probes struck his left leg.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later released. Betts was also treated at the hospital, released and later booked at the Lucas County Jail.

The second incident was on Saturday when police received a call for a safety check in the 1400 block of Prouty in south Toledo.

While in route to the location, officers in a patrol car located the suspect, Chris Dashner, 34, at the corner of South Avenue and Spencer Street and attempted to speak with him. Police claim the suspect immediately became physically violent with the responding officers and attacked one of them by attempting to gouge her eyes.

The officer deployed her taser and additional units arrived on scene to assist. She sustained an injury to her right eye and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center for treatment. The extent of her injury is unknown.

The suspect was then taken into custody and charged with assault on an officer.