Two teens killed in Wood County crash involving semi

Chrysler Sebring failed to stop at stop sign.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two teenagers were killed Friday morning in Wood County when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Rt. 6 and State Rt. 199S. Authorities determined a Chrysler Sebring failed to stop at a stop sign was struck by an International truck with an attached dry-bulk tanker.

The driver of the Sebring, Emmanuel De La Cruz, 19, of Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Rigoberto Herrera, 18, of Fostoria, was also pronounced dead.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was Michael Trumbull, 62, of Rudolph, Ohio. He was not injured.