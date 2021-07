Police are working to figure out what led to a bad crash on Sunday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are working to figure out what led to a bad crash in north Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3:18 p.m. a two SUV crash occurred on the 1500 block of W. Alexis Rd. in front of the Burger King.

Both SUVs involved had airbags deployed. One SUV was struck head-on and the other rolled over.

The condition of the people involved in the crash is unknown at this time.