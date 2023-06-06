Two shot, one killed Sunday in Sandusky

Police are looking for a shooter who shot two men in their 20s, killing one of the men.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky police are investigating after a Sunday-morning shooting left one person dead.

Police Chief Jared Oliver said two people were shot in the incident. One person was taken to a Cleveland hospital, where he is expected to survive, police said. The second person was killed.

The victims were both men in their 20s, police said.

Information on the victims' names, exactly where the shooting happened or exactly when it happened was not available Tuesday.

Chief Oliver said police are looking for the person responsible for the shootings and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police said they believe there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information that can help police should call 419-627-5863.

