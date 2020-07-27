Two separate rallies in Oregon support police, Black Lives Matter

A Back the Blue event supporting police took place at the same time as a Black Lives Matter protest across the street on Sunday in Oregon.

OREGON, Ohio — Two different groups filled both sides of Navarre Avenue in Oregon on Sunday. On one side, a "Back the Blue" event supporting police and on the other - a continued push for police reform and racial equality.

Over one hundred people filled a shopping center parking lot to support those wearing a police uniform.

"You know, enough's enough," said Tyler George, the organizer of the event. "The vilification and dehumanization of police officers has to stop."

Jason Bomyea from Northwood came out to support those who wear the badge. He said their job is difficult and misunderstood.

"See all the social media posts basically against these guys," he said, "and I just want them to know that there's people out there that do support them and love them and appreciate them for all they do on a daily basis."

George is not a police officer himself, but his father has worn the badge in Oregon for 26 years.

"We 're not saying that there's not bad cops, but we're saying there's a lot more good cops than are being shown," he said. "We're not against black lives matter and we're not for police brutality. We're here to support the good working officers in our community."

On the other side of Navarre, more than a dozen protesters lined the sidewalk calling for police accountability. One of them was Victor Dale Jr., who was shot by Oregon police officers last month while driving away from a dispute. He said he's still waiting for those officers and many others to be held accountable around the country.

"For some reason Black Lives Matter is seen as something derogatory or offensive," he said, "when all it's saying is we know all lives matter, we just want black lives to matter too."

Protesters said they face so much backlash for simply asking for equality.

"We're just protesting like equal rights for everyone of a different color, that's the only reason we came," said protester Delanie Miller.

"And it's not really something that we have to ask for, it should be something we already had," said protester Madison Moser.

The police event also remembered fallen Toledo Police officer Anthony Dia.

One of the Black Lives Matters organizers said she knew Dia's family and believes he would be standing with them, bridging the two groups.

"He really was a people person first and then a police officer," said Alina Vollmar. "So I really wish people would start celebrating more than just his badge, but what he believed in."

Both sides agreed that there needs to be a dialogue in order to heal the divide.