Two separate overnight shooting incidents in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two separate overnight shootings are being investigated by police.

In the first incident, a home on Greenwood Avenue was shot into around midnight.

Then, in a separate occurrence, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Charles Hospital.

In the Greenwood Avenue incident, nobody was injured as casings were found across the street from the house.

Elsewhere, the victim of a gunshot wound who showed up to St. Charles Hospital is in bad shape and will be transferred to another hospital once he is stabilized.