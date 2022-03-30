x
Two separate overnight shooting incidents in Toledo

A man is in poor condition after arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He will be transferred to another hospital after he is stabilized.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two separate overnight shootings are being investigated by police.

In the first incident, a home on Greenwood Avenue was shot into around midnight. 

Then, in a separate occurrence, a person with a gunshot wound arrived at St. Charles Hospital.

In the Greenwood Avenue incident, nobody was injured as casings were found across the street from the house.

Elsewhere, the victim of a gunshot wound who showed up to St. Charles Hospital is in bad shape and will be transferred to another hospital once he is stabilized.

The man was dropped off at the hospital and police have a car near the hospital with bullet holes in it.

