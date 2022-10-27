Two safe after house fire in Jerusalem Township

A neighbor told WTOL 11 an older couple that lives in the home got out safely.

CURTICE, Ohio — Two people are safe after their home in Jerusalem township caught on fire overnight.

This is happening on the 7-00 block of North Cousino Road in Curtice, Ohio.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the garage and home upon the arrival of fire crews. A neighbor told WTOL 11 an older couple lives in the home and got out safely.

The fire is believed to have started somewhere in the garage and spread to the home.

The home and garage are heavily damaged.

Firefighters continue battling the flames.

