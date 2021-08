The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday in front of the Riverby Hills Golf Club.

HASKINS, Ohio — Police responded to a serious crash just south of the Maumee River on West River Rd. in Wood County on Saturday evening.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in front of the Riverby Hills Golf Club just north of Haskins and across the river from Waterville.

The sheriff’s office says two people had to be taken to the hospital, one by life squad.