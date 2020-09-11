Two people taken to hospital after head-on motorcycle crash in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were injured, one critically, after a head-on collision between a car and a motorcyle in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon.
According to Toledo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Sylvania and Buell, just west of Douglas Rd. around 3:25 p.m.
Police say the 59-year-old driver of the motorcycle and their 62-year-old passenger, both from Toledo, were taken to the hospital after the crash.
As of 6:19, the driver of the motorcycle was in critical condition. The passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 44-year-old from Toledo, was treated for minor injuries.
Names of those involved have not been released at this time.
The circumstances of the accident are also unknown at this time.
No charges have been filed.