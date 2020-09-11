Two people taken to hospital after head-on motorcycle crash in west Toledo

TPD says the 59-year-old driver of the motorcycle was in critical condition as of 6:19 p.m. on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were injured, one critically, after a head-on collision between a car and a motorcyle in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Sylvania and Buell, just west of Douglas Rd. around 3:25 p.m.

Police say the 59-year-old driver of the motorcycle and their 62-year-old passenger, both from Toledo, were taken to the hospital after the crash.

As of 6:19, the driver of the motorcycle was in critical condition. The passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, a 44-year-old from Toledo, was treated for minor injuries.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The circumstances of the accident are also unknown at this time.