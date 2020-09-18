Two people taken to hospital after Fulton Co. crash

One person was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.

SWANTON, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fulton Co. Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on at County Road 3 and County Road J near Swanton and the Ohio Turnpike.

Police say a truck driving northbound on CR 3 failed to yield at the stop sign and hit another truck going westbound on CR J.

One driver was taken to the hospital by ground ambulance while another was taken to the hospital by air ambulance.