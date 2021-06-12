Two people suffer serious head injuries after motorcycle crash in Defiance County

A 41-year-old man and his 36-year-old passenger, both from Antwerp, were ejected from their motorcycle after it was struck by another motorcycle.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — A 41-year-old man and 36-year-old woman had to be flown to the hospital with serious head injuries on Saturday afternoon after a motorcycle they were riding was hit by another motorcycle who was passing them.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Jeremy Hughes, 41, from Antwerp, was driving south on State Route 49 near State Route 249 in Defiance County around 3 p.m. in front of a motorcycle being driven by Jason Landers, 45, also of Antwerp.

When Landers went to pass Hughes he struck Hughes’ motorcycle on the left hand side causing Hughes to lose control, knocking the bike on its side and off the right side of the road.

Hughes and his passenger, 36-year-old Emily Hughes of Antwerp were ejected from the motorcycle.

Landers and his passenger, 42-year-old Jayme Landers of Antwerp were able to remain upright and came to a stop a short time later.

Mr. and Mrs. Hughes suffered from serious head injuries.

Mr. and Mrs. Landers were not injured.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.