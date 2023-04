No one was injured. According to TFRD, the fire was deemed accidental.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are safe after nearly escaping a fire that broke out at a central Toledo home.

Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. for a house fire on Junction Avenue near Nebraska Avenue. Firefighters arrived quickly on scene and were able to put out the fire.

No one was injured.

According to TFRD, the fire was deemed accidental. The American Red Cross is assisting the two people that lived in the home.