Two people, including firefighter, taken to hospital after south Toledo house fire

Firefighters say the fire, on Atlantic Ave., was confined to the kitchen.
Two people, including a firefighter, had to be taken to the hospital after a fire in south Toledo on Sunday night.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of Atlantic Ave., just south of Arlington Ave., in south Toledo.

Firefighters on the scene say the fire was confined to the kitchen and was kept to a minimum.

A woman and a firefighter were taken to the hospital after the fire but the extent and nature of their injuries remains unknown at this time.

The home remains habitable.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate.

