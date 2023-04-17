Two motorcyclists hospitalized after colliding

The first victim, a 57-year-old man, was transported to a hospital via Lifesquad in critical condition. The second victim, a 59-year-old man, was also hospitalized.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after colliding their motorcycles Friday afternoon.

Crews received a call at 1:40 p.m. about an injury accident involving two motorcycles on the 43-00 block of North Summit Street near Point Place Lighthouse.

Upon arrival, first responders located the first victim, a 57-year-old man, and transported him to a hospital by Lifesquad in critical condition.

The second victim, a 59-year-old man, also sustained injuries and was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center for further treatment.

North Summit Street was briefly closed for approximately two hours while an investigation was conducted. It has since re-opened.