x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One adult, child hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in north Toledo

A car and SUV collided with one another, which then caused the car to hit a metal pole, according to police.

More Videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash overnight in north Toledo sent one adult and one child to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. at the intersection of Lagrange and Bancroft Street. Toledo police claim a car and SUV collided with one another, which then caused the car to hit a metal pole.

One adult and one child from the car were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No one from the SUV was injured.

Police tell WTOL speed is believed to be a factor in what led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free WTOL 11 news app for the latest.

Credit: WTOL 11

MORE FROM WTOL

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out