One adult, child hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash overnight in north Toledo sent one adult and one child to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. at the intersection of Lagrange and Bancroft Street. Toledo police claim a car and SUV collided with one another, which then caused the car to hit a metal pole.

One adult and one child from the car were both taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No one from the SUV was injured.

Police tell WTOL speed is believed to be a factor in what led to the crash.

