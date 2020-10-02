BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Two men accused of a racially charged attack at a Waffle House in Bowling Green have changed their pleas to guilty.

Jacob Dick and Zachary Keller were both indicted with felonious assault and ethnic intimidation in May 2019.

Police say Jacob Dick and Zachary Keller attacked two men inside the Waffle House on East Wooster Street around 3:30 a.m. on March 31. During the attack police say Dick and Keller used racial slurs toward the victims after the victims entered the restaurant.

Dick and Keller initially entered not guilty pleas to both indictments.

The incident received a lot of local and national reaction.

“It’s been very, very disturbing and alarming. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and if people want to behave this way they can stay away from bowling green” said Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown also released a statement regarding reports that two Ohio teens were the victims of the racist slurs and physical attacks.

“I am sad and outraged. Racism has no place in our society and Connie and I are heartbroken that this happened in our great state of Ohio,” said Brown. “We must stand with one voice and say together that we will not tolerate acts of racism, violence and hate against our neighbors.”

Dick and Keller will be sentenced March 27.

