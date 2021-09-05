The incident occurred in an apparent act of road-rage.

LORAIN, Ohio — Two Lorain auxiliary police officers are recovering at home after being shot at around 2 a.m. Saturday, the department reports.

Officers Michael Mizen and William Mott were driving home on the 1600 block of East 34 Street from a support shift when they noticed a car tailgating them. The officers were in an unmarked car, but were in full uniform. The suspect vehicle is reported as a newer, dark-colored vehicle.

The department says someone inside the car fired several shots, hitting Officer Mizen in the finger, and Officer Mott in the forehead. Officer Mizen was treated on scene and went home, while Officer Mott went to Mercy Hospital. He is now home as well.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain detective bureau at (440) 241-2105. Callers can remain anonymous.