Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street.
Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Roger was driving, with Richard in the front passenger seat, eastbound on Meigs Street at 1st Street when the vehicle drove off the left side of the road and struck the side of building before coming to rest by the building.
The crash is under investigation, OSHP said in a press release Wednesday.