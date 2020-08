The accident happened near the intersection of Douglas Rd. and Dorr St. on Saturday evening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police and rescue crews responded to a rollover accident in west Toledo on Saturday evening.

The accident, which involved two cars, happened on Douglas Rd. just north of Dorr St. around 7:30 p.m.

Police on the scene say two people were injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

At least one of them was taken away in a rescue squad.

The cause of the accident it unknown.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.