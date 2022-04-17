Two people seriously injured in South Toledo apartment fire Sunday

2 adults were transported to the hospital with serious to life threatening injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A large fire destroyed a 24-unit apartment building in south Toledo on Easter Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight people were displaced by the fire and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Firefighters from the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the fire at 8:13 a.m.at the Briar Cliff Woods apartment complex on Thornwood Drive.

The fire was quickly made into a 2 alarm fire. Crews at the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

Firefighters says there were reports of people jumping from balconies of the building. One person jumped from a 3rd floor balcony and suffered significant injuries and burns. That person and another were transported to the hospital with serious to life threatening injuries.

Their current status at the hospital is unknown at this time.

Harry Destine, who has lived at the apartments since 2016 says he lost everything in the fire.

"Flames just erupt in my apartment, my building or my room. I slam the door and I already knew I had to jump out the window," said Destine. I live on the second floor like I said, so I had to jump out."



No firefighters were injured in the fire and all residents were accounted for.

Some of the units were completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters say most, if not all, of the 24 units in the building were rented.



The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but an investigation is taking place.



The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army assisted residents who were displaced by the fire. The Bible Temple Family Worship Center next to the complex also opened up their doors to shelter residents from the cold.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information.