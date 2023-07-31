Separate shootings injure two early Sunday in Toledo

Two people were wounded in shootings in the city early Sunday morning, police said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two shootings in the city early Sunday injured a pair of people.

A man flagged down Toledo police officers after he was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in east Toledo.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday officers were send to 87 Birmingham Terrace for reports of shots fired. As they arrived, police said a 29-year-old man flagged down the officers and told them he had been shot.

The man was taken to a local hospital where officers said he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also recovered a shell casing at the scene of the shooting, police said. An investigation of the incident is continuing.

In a separate incident, police also were called shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to the University of Toledo Medical Center for a report of a patient with a gunshot wound.

There, police found 22-year-old man, suffering from what police described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim was extremely uncooperative and refused to give police any details of the incident, including where the shooting took place, police said.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.