Two injured after motorcycle strikes bicycles on I-75 in Monroe County

Police say the bikes had fallen off a bicycle rack in the northbound lanes of the expressway.

MONROE, Mich. — Two motorcycle riders were critically injured after their motorcycle ran into bicycles that had fallen off a bike rack on I-75 in Monroe County, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department.

Police say they had received a call around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, informing them that the bikes had fallen off a rack onto the expressway near the E. Elm Ave Exit – Exit 14.

Just after that, police say a second caller called to tell them that a motorcycle had crashed in the same area.

Police arrived to find two victims who had been on a single motorcycle which had struck the bicycles in the northbound lanes near E. Front St – Exit 13.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The names of the victims have not been released.

