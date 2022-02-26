Two in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County on I-75 freeway

Michigan State Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash South of Rockwood

MONROE, Michigan — On Saturday at approximately 12:44 a.m. Michigan State Police were sent to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-75 freeway near Ready Road in Monroe.

According to authorities, a Dodge Caravan was traveling the wrong way in a one way on I-75 before colliding head one with a Cadillac SUV.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.

After being trapped for several hours the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital by helicopter for life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the drivers and their current conditions are unknown.