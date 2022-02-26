Two in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County on I-75 freeway

MONROE, Michigan — On Saturday at approximately 12:44 a.m. Michigan State Police were sent to investigate a two-vehicle crash on I-75 freeway near Ready Road in Monroe.
According to authorities, a Dodge Caravan was traveling the wrong way in a one way on I-75 before colliding head one with a Cadillac SUV.
The driver of the Cadillac, a 26-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital for serious injuries.
After being trapped for several hours the driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital by helicopter for life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the drivers and their current conditions are unknown.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Anthony Nyberg of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.