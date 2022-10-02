Two hospitalized after car crash early Monday

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. The two people were rushed to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were rushed to the hospitalized after an overnight car crash in South Toledo early Monday

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. on Arlington Ave. at the entrance of the medical loop to the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Toledo Police say the driver of the vehicle drove off the road and crashed straight into a tree in the woods. Two people from the crashed vehicle were rushed to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no update on their condition at this time.

