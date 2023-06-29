Two hospitalized after car crashes into side of house in Temperance early Thursday

Just after 2 a.m., the driver of the car veered off the corner of E. Sterns Road and Reed Drive, went through a front yard and then through a bedroom wall.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed through a home early Thursday.

Just after 2 a.m., the driver of the car veered off the corner of E. Sterns Road and Reed Drive, went through a front yard and then through a bedroom wall, leaving the home heavily destroyed, according to the sheriff's office.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. The sheriff's office said they are still trying to figure out who was the driver of the car.

A short time later, a drone was seen flying over the area and two other people that were uninjured were seen leaving the home. The American Red Cross arrived at the scene of the crash for assistance.

WTOL 11 will continue to provide updates and details of this story as it develops.