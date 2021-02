Fire started at one home and spread to a second.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Norwood Avenue in central Toledo.

At least two homes are on fire near in the 600 block near the Toledo Art Museum. Toledo Fire says the fire started inside the blue house and spread to the yellow house next door.

Crews were able to search the yellow house and did not find anyone inside. They are unable to search the blue house at this time.