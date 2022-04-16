Neighboring homes suffer heavy damage after fire in eastside neighborhood

Firefighters say the wind likely played a big role in the amount of damage sustained by both houses.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above story originally aired on Friday, February 15.

Large parts of east Toledo were covered in black smoke on a breezy Saturday afternoon, visible from as far away as north Toledo, after two houses caught on fire.

The houses, next door to one another, on the 600-block of Federal St. near Nevada, caught fire around 5:30 p.m.

Over an hour later, firefighters were still dousing the homes with water, both of which had extensive damage.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Allison Armstrong says wind likely played a big role in how much damage was sustained by both houses.

Firefighters say it's unknown if either of the homes was occupied.