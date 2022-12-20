Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey.
Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:
- Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at noon in south Toledo
- Troy Senior Center, 545 Indiana Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. in central Toledo
According to a press release, quantities are limited so sign-ups are necessary. Call the Mayores Senior Center at 419-242-1144 to sign up or for additional information.
The Neighborhood Health Association operates both the Mayores and Troy senior centers.