Toledo organizations to give away free turkeys Wednesday

Turkeys will be given away at the Mayores Senior Center at noon and the Troy Senior Center at 1:30 p.m. Call the Mayores Center at 419-242-1144 to sign up.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seniors in the Toledo area will have two opportunities Wednesday to snag a free holiday turkey.

Taylor Automotive Family, Seaway Marketplace and the Neighborhood Health Association are sponsoring a free turkey giveaway at two locations on Wednesday:

  • Mayores Senior Center, 2 Aurora L Gonzalez Drive, at noon in south Toledo
  • Troy Senior Center, 545 Indiana Avenue, at 1:30 p.m. in central Toledo

According to a press release, quantities are limited so sign-ups are necessary. Call the Mayores Senior Center at 419-242-1144 to sign up or for additional information.

The Neighborhood Health Association operates both the Mayores and Troy senior centers.

