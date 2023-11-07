2 Toledo firefighters injured in central Toledo house fire

Investigators on scene are looking into the cause of this fire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An early morning house fire in central Toledo left two firefighters injured on Tuesday.

Toledo Fire & Rescue Department we're sent to a blaze just before 2 a.m. on the 1100 block of Buckingham Street. The battalion chief tells WTOL 11 two firefighters got injured battling the blaze and were taken to the hospital.

The fire started on the side of the house on the second floor, according to fire crews on scene.

No one was home when the fire started. Investigators on scene are looking into the cause of this fire.

