Two men taken to hospital in critical condition after Monroe County crash

The Monroe County Sheriff says two men, both from Ottawa Lake, had to be taken to the hospital in Toledo after a crash at the Smith and Cloverlane intersection.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash in Bedford Twp. on Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff says 81-year-old James Martin, of Ottawa Lake was driving a pickup truck north on Cloverlane Rd. around 10:12 p.m.

After Mr. Martin stopped at the 4-way stop sign at Smith Rd. and continued into the intersection he was struck by a car being driven by 32-year-old Joshua DuPree, also from Ottawa Lake, who was driving east on Smith.

A witness told deputies that DuPree was driving at a high rate of speed, and failed to stop at the stop sign.

Neither Martin nor Dupree were wearing seatbelts although airbags did go off in both vehicles.

Both men were taken to the hospital in Toledo where they were listed in critical condition.

The sheriff says alcohol does appear to have played a role in the crash.

