A fatal crash in Sandusky County takes the life of two people and leaves another in critical condition

Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash in Jackson Township took the life of a 38-year-old man and a minor and hospitalized an 18-year-old.

Late Friday night, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred on County Road 41 just east of Jackson Township.

A 2020 Nissan Altima, driven by 38-year-old Jonathan Ottney from Fremont, was traveling eastbound on County Road 41. A 2014 Chrysler 200, driven by 18-year-old Logan Graham from Helena, was heading westbound on County Road 41.

Troopers learned that Mr. Graham went left of center and struck Mr. Ottney’s vehicle head-on. After the impact, both vehicles came to rest on the south side of County Road 41.

Mr. Ottney was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers also found a person from the front right passenger seat of Mr. Ottney’s car who they identified as a minor dead from the crash. Logan Graham was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.