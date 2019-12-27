LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead after a car crashed into a motorcycle Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of Milwaukee Road and Birtton Highway in Lenawee County around 4:49 p.m.

Lenawee County Deputies said the motorcycle driven by a 67-year-old male with a 65-year-old woman passenger, was struck by the car, after the car failed to stop at the stop sign on Milwaukee Road.

The car driven by a 35-year-old woman, had three other passengers in the car.

When first responders arrived on scene, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead.

The 65-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Nobody in the car was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lenawee County's Sheriff's Department.