Sandusky County crash takes two lives on Saturday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 58-year-old and 67-year-old died as a result of the crash on Saturday afternoon.

CLYDE, Ohio — Two people were killed in Sandusky County on Saturday afternoon after a crash on US 20, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on US 20 east of County Road 175 between Bellevue and Clyde.

OSHP says an SUV being driven by 67-year-old Douglas Auck, of Bellevue, was heading southeast on US 20 when it drifted across the grassy median and into the westbound lanes.

That’s when Auck’s SUV struck a car being driven by 58-year-old James Langley, of Fremont, who was driving northwest on US 20.

Auck’s SUV then went off the north side of US 20 where it hit a mailbox.

Both Langley and Auck died as a result of the crash. Both were wearing their seatbelt.

