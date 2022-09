The fire happened on the 300-block of Kopernik Ave. in central Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two adults and one juvenile escaped a house fire safely overnight.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, an SUV was on fire in the driveway as well as the front door to the home.

The fire spread up into the porch area but was quickly extinguished.