Twin Oast plans to use the Catawba Island Brewing facility to produce more of its fruited sour beer.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Twin Oast Brewing has acquired another local craft beer operation in the region, Catawba Island Brewing Co., according to a news release from Twin Oast Tuesday.

"The acquisition will expedite Twin Oast’s longterm vision to produce high-quality fruited sour ales using home-grown ingredients directly sourced from Quinstock Farms, the brewery’s home," according to the news release.

Twin Oast plans to continue making Catawba Island Brewing's popular Hot Blonde beer.

"Twin Oast is working closely with the former brewer to ensure the beer’s legacy stays consistent with all expectations," according to the news release.

A “Last Call” sale of remaining Catawba Island Brewing products and merchandise will occur on June 24.

The Catawba Island Brewing location will be used for production and distribution only.

Sour beer brewing is scheduled to start mid-summer with the release of their first barrel-aged sours in 2024.

“The acquisition of Catawba Island Brewing helps us lean into our Farm-to-Fermenter vision,” said Cory Smith, co-founder of Twin Oast. “It allows us to use the former CIBC taproom to brew fruited sour beer without the fear of cross contaminating our Twin Oast staples. Being one of Ohio’s premier producers of fruited sour ale has been a goal from day one, and this is the first step of that journey.”

Twin Oast launched in 2018 and Catawba Island Brewing opened in 2013 and filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in February of this year.

More on WTOL:







Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.