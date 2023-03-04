Hundreds show up in Port Clinton to honor late Tuskegee airman

Dr. Harold Brown's passed away in 2022, but he will long be remembered for his role as one of the first African-American aviators in the U.S. armed forces.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — On Saturday, a public memorial was held for the late Dr. Harold Brown, who, until he died in 2022, had been one of the longest surviving Tuskegee Airmen pilots of the famed 332nd fighter group.

Nearly 400 people came out to honor Dr. Brown who had reached the rank of Lt. Colonel while in the Air Force.

"From the beginning, I said it's got to be public because he was a public hero to so many people - to children, and to people of all ages. So I said it has to be public and it needs to be kind of grand," said Marsha Bordner, Harold Brown's wife.



And it was grand.

Bordner and the rest of Dr. Brown's family invited the community to celebrate his life on March 4th, to remember his role not only as a Tuskegee Airman but also as a dedicated educator.



"I think people come from all walks of life because he touched so many lives," said Bordner.



The memorial was held at the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, where Dr. Brown frequently made himself available to share his life and teach history.



"There were 355 pilots who actually deployed to Italy during WWII and flew in combat and created what we now know as the legend of the Tuskegee Airman," said Gordon Smith, friend of Dr. Brown.



Smith, himself the son of Tuskegee Airman Luther Smith, attended the memorial and said Dr. Brown was a part of an amazing legacy.



"The adversity that they faced, the challenges they had to overcome, the obstacles that they endured while flying in combat in Europe all lead to a terrific story that is a part of our American history," said Smith.

Based in Italy, Brown flew 30 missions in 1944 and 1945 with the mission of protecting American bombers raiding German factories and bases, preventing an attack from Nazi planes.



"So, what they did for America is they gave a lot of folks hope and inspiration," said Robert Lang, a friend of Dr. Brown.



Lang, the son of Tuskegee Airman Donald W. Lang Sr., said the life of these airmen deserves to be honored and remembered.



"Get out there and read and understand the history of America. This is tremendous American history and there are lots of stories out there but if you take the interest and take the time to look into it you will find stories that are inspiring," said Lang.



The CEO of the Liberty Aviation Museum said they intend to expand on the display, and this is only the beginning of sharing the history of Dr. Brown and the Tuskegee Airmen.