TIFFIN, Ohio — A new initiative underway at Tiffin University is aimed at bridging the gap between low-income families and higher education.

The program is called the TU Pledge. It will offer first-year, in-state students half-off tuition beginning in the Fall of 2020.

The university will be using institutional aid and a combination of state and federal aid to offer the tuition cut for students who may need more help in getting into a local, private university. The only criteria is the students must be graduates of an Ohio high school, and have completed their FAFSA applications. TU Pledge is only for full-time, undergraduate students as well.

The program's goal is to make it less financially stressful for local students to find a way to go to college and still stay close to home.

"As a private institution, we're extremely competitive from a cost perspective. But sometimes students will find themselves stuck in the middle. And so we really wanted to provide as much support as we can, and as much as we can keep students in the state of Ohio. So, this is an effort to do that," Tiffin University President Dr. Lillian Schumacher said.

The TU Pledge will be available for first-year incoming students for the 2020 fall semester next year.

