Tufted deer fawn first baby born in 2021 at Columbus Zoo

The baby boy was born to mother, Joslyn, and father, Dexter, on Jan. 4.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has its first official birth of 2021: a tufted deer fawn.

The baby boy was born to mother, Joslyn, and father, Dexter, on Jan. 4.

The zoo says the fawn is currently being hand-raised by the care team due to complications following his birth.

Breeding season for tufted deer is in the fall with babies born in the Spring but Joslyn's baby was born in their outdoor habitat this winter, when temperatures are not conducive for a young animal, according to the zoo.

The zoo says the care team began helping with the fawn after an exam indicated that the fawn had not received nutrition from his mother. The fawn took his first bottle without hesitation.

Both Joslyn and the fawn are being kept in a behind-the-scenes habitat until Spring.