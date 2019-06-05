PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Voters in a number of northwest Ohio communities in Lucas and Wood Counties will be going to the polls on Tuesday.

There are a few issues for Swanton voters to decide on in Tuesday's special election. There are three renewal levies on the ballot. The first is for the school district. It's a 0.75 percent income tax. The second is for Village Park improvements and the third is for the fire department. All are five-year renewals.

Perrysburg voters have one just race on the ballot - for municipal judge. Both candidates are Republican. Aram Ohanian is the incumbent, appointed by former Gov. John Kasich in January. Drew Griffith is a local attorney and Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Also in Wood County, Bowling Green holds its primary election. Voters will decide on mayor and council. Kroger is also asking voters in one precinct to approve selling wine samples and by the glass on Sundays at its Growler Bar.

In the Fostoria primary up for vote are mayor, president of council, auditor, city law director and council.

Lastly, McComb Local School District is asking voters to support a renewal levy for current operating expenses.

