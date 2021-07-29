TSA has more than a dozen open spots for the 2021-22 school year

Most years, Toledo School for the Arts has a waitlist for every grade, but this year is different. The school has around 20 open spots for the upcoming school year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Parents of middle and high school students, listen up! If your child has ever wanted to attend Toledo School for the Arts, now is their chance.

"It's a lot to say that we have spaces this late in the year. It's a big deal," TSA enrollment coordinator Beverly Huss said.

As summer break comes to an end, the school is asking for students to fill more than a dozen open spots. Most years TSA has a waitlist for every grade, but this year is different.

Do you have a student entering grades 6th, 11th, or 12th for the 21-22 school year? Consider sending them to TSA! We... Posted by Toledo School for the Arts on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

"This year we have a shorter list for sixth grade, so we're looking to fill up those empty spots," Huss said.

School leaders are also looking for more students in 11th and 12th grade, which doesn't happen very often.

"It's harder at the upper grades because all of our current students get the spots back. So when we're waitlisted at seventh or eighth grade, we can only take a few at a time," Huss said.

Right now, the open spots are first come, first serve. The school can take no more than ten students for sixth grade and about five to six students for 11th and 12th grade.

These open spots are a result of the pandemic and all the unknowns it's caused.

"We enroll for the next school year a whole year early. So, parents just weren't ready to think about sixth grade as they're still trying to get through fifth grade" Huss said.

Another reason the school says there are open spots is because of the lack of events they were able to hold the past year, live performances, open houses and first Fridays.

Acceptance into TSA is dependent on the completion of the application and necessary documents.