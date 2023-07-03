TSA finds record number of guns

A recent rise in guns have been detected at airport checkpoints.

Example video title will go here for this video

DETROIT — Transportation Security Administration officers found more than 6,000 fire arms from airport passengers in 2022. Due to this increased number, last year was the highest year recorded for TSA finding firearms.

Of those guns taken at airport security checkpoints, 88% were loaded.

The confiscations by TSA mark a nearly 10% increase over the 5,972 firearms seized in 2021, which was also a record at that time.

The agency announced that it was raising the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation from $13,910 to $14,950.

According to TSA policy, individuals toting either loaded firearms — or unloaded firearms with accessible ammunition — may face fines starting at $3,000.

If you have any TSA related questions and you would like to ask an agent, click here.