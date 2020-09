Contact Toledo School of the Arts or the Toledo Police Department if you have any information.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo School for the Arts is asking for help in locating a missing student.

The school says Patricia Dudley ran away from home and can't be found.

IMPORTANT: TSA Student Patricia Dudley ran away from home. If you have seen her or have any information about her... Posted by Toledo School for the Arts on Friday, September 18, 2020

It is unclear where Dudley ran away from or when she ran away.