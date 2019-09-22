WAPAKONETA, Ohio — After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India in Houston Sunday, President Donald Trump headed to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where he met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisson.

Trump also toured Pratt Paper, an Australian company that converts waste paper and cardboard into recycled packaging. The business is investing about $500 million in a new paper mill that is expected to generate 300 jobs in western Ohio.

The facility was packed with people from all over the state as the president touted job creation.

“We lowered our business tax from the highest anywhere in the developed world to one that is extremely competitive, even really considered pretty low, meaning a lot of companies like from Australia and other places are coming over,” Trump said.

The owner of Pratt Industries, Anthony Pratt, is a supporter of the president and welcomed him to the plant.

The message that Ohio is open for business, and jobs will continue to come under the Trump administration was heard loud and clear by hundreds inside, many grateful for Trump’s visit to a rural Ohio town.

“This is his base. Much more than the bigger cities,” Norman Forbush from Mansfield, Ohio, said.

"We need to regenerate some jobs. This mill I suppose has been closed down for a little while now and we just want to get more things opened and more things coming into our country, our community," Kelly Luck from Toledo said.

Pratt Industries has paper mills, factories and distribution centers all over the country and in Mexico. Amazon, Home Depot, USPS and other big organizations are among Pratt Industries clients. The corporation generates about $3 billion a year.

Trump also highlighted the U.S.'s trade and commerce relationship with Australia.

This was Trump's 12th visit to the state. Meanwhile, Democrats are scheduled to debate in Westerville, a Columbus suburb, next month.

Trump headed to New York after his remarks, where he will spend the night at Trump Tower.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Trump says he discussed corruption with Ukraine's president

Iran vows to lead Gulf security, as US sends more troops

2 Muslim men say American Airlines profiled them, canceled flight