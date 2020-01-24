TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo tallied the price tag of President Donald Trump's Jan. 9 rally, and it turns out his Huntington Center visit cost nearly $85,000 in overtime and training.
Overtime costs for Toledo police added up to $52,121.72. There were 166 officers working the rally and 145 of them were on overtime. Some of this cost included pre-event training sessions.
Toledo fire's overtime costs were $8,956.92 for the 25 of 44 crew members who were on OT duty that day.
The cost of Toledo Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Department workers dedicated to the event and the day-after cleanup was $23,759.11.
In comparison, the police overtime costs for the 2016 Bill Clinton campaign visit was $13,843.53. Adjusted for inflation, that's $14,822.18 in 2020 dollars. The 2016 Trump campaign visit cost $24,936.45 in Toledo police overtime. Adjusted for inflation, that visit comes out to $26,699.30 in 2020 dollars.
RELATED: Photo taken at President Trump rally shows unity moment between protester and supporter
RELATED: Trump: At stake in 2020 are the values of America | WATCH full rally here
RELATED: Daughter of Lucas Co. Commissioner, 2 others arrested in connection to Trump rally