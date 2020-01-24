TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo tallied the price tag of President Donald Trump's Jan. 9 rally, and it turns out his Huntington Center visit cost nearly $85,000 in overtime and training.

Overtime costs for Toledo police added up to $52,121.72. There were 166 officers working the rally and 145 of them were on overtime. Some of this cost included pre-event training sessions.

Toledo fire's overtime costs were $8,956.92 for the 25 of 44 crew members who were on OT duty that day.

The cost of Toledo Streets, Bridges, and Harbor Department workers dedicated to the event and the day-after cleanup was $23,759.11.

In comparison, the police overtime costs for the 2016 Bill Clinton campaign visit was $13,843.53. Adjusted for inflation, that's $14,822.18 in 2020 dollars. The 2016 Trump campaign visit cost $24,936.45 in Toledo police overtime. Adjusted for inflation, that visit comes out to $26,699.30 in 2020 dollars.

PHOTOS: Sights from outside the Trump rally Two people with differing views have a civil discussion outside the Huntington Center in Toledo before President Donald Trump's Keep America Great rally. The doors opened a little ahead of schedule for the Keep America Great rally at the Huntington Center. Mark Hagen of Maumee shows his spirit while waiting in line for President Trump's Keep America Great rally outside the Huntington Center in Toledo. Toledo police patrol during the Keep America Great rally outside the Huntington Center. Demonstrators are set up near the Huntington Center to protest against a variety of issues and to urge peace and a halt to war. Protesters demonstrate near the Huntington Center before President Donald Trump's Keep America Great rally in Toledo. "I love America. That's what it's all about," said Bob Milsaps of Tennessee. "We got the greatest president in office right now, whether people believe it or not." The streets outside of the Huntington Center are lined with tents filled with t-shirts, hats and other items for sale ahead of President Trump's Toledo rally. Crowd gathers outside the Huntington Center ahead of President Trump's Toledo rally. Julian Mack said, "We want to resist hate and to create peace, love and goodwill towards men worldwide." Jeff with the Trump Unity Bridge said, "We got the best president in the world that's trying to make a difference for the United States and the American people." Nancy Larson said, "We spend more on our military and making war and not enough resources on health care and social programs. That needs to stop." Rob Cortis with the Trump Unity Bridge wants people to “debate; don’t hate." Man advertises lawn chair rentals outside of the Huntington Center ahead of President Trump's Toledo rally. Crowds gather in support and protest of President Trump's Toledo rally. Man wears Make America Great Again shirt as he waits to enter the Huntington Center for President Trump's Toledo rally. Crowds gather outside of the Huntington Center ahead of President Trump's Toledo rally. Sam says he doesn't "like anything Trump stands for." Pop-up shops line the streets of downtown Toledo ahead of President Trump's rally 'Keep America Great' rally at the Huntington Center. Demonstrators hold anti-Trump signs near the Huntington Center in Toledo ahead of President Donald Trump's Keep America Great rally.

RELATED: Photo taken at President Trump rally shows unity moment between protester and supporter

RELATED: Trump: At stake in 2020 are the values of America | WATCH full rally here

RELATED: Daughter of Lucas Co. Commissioner, 2 others arrested in connection to Trump rally