Trump supporters organize flotilla, flyover and parade in Sandusky on Labor Day weekend

Those interested in attending are asked to meet East of the Cove Area around 10:00 am. The flotilla will start at 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Supporters of President Donald Trump in northwest Ohio have organized a flotilla, a flyover and a parade in support of the president's re-election.

Organizers said the event will have multiple cannons on their barge leading the way - they added they will need approximately 30 volunteers to run the cannons.

The sky will be full of planes circling around the bay in honor of the president, according to organizers.

Anyone on the shore who wishes to participate is welcome up and down the streets of Sandusky in trucks, cars, motorcycles, golf carts or on foot, organizers said.

