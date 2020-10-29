Trump Jr. to make 2 stops in Michigan on Halloween

His visit comes just a day after President Donald Trump’s scheduled event at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township.

MICHIGAN, USA — Donald Trump Jr. will soon be making another visit to the Great Lakes State.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Wednesday that Trump Jr. will be making two stops in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31.

His first stop will be in Davison at Williams Gun Sight Company. That event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

His second stop will be at Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City at 1:30 p.m.

At both event, Trump Jr. will be joined by Ted Nugent and Cam Hanes. His visit comes just a day after President Donald Trump’s scheduled event at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.